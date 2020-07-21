Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

