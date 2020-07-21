Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.55-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.55-3.68 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.