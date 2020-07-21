Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $738.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.30 million to $741.20 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $726.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

