Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $405.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.10 million to $410.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $420.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hilltop stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,784 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

