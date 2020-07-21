Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $594.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Argus downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

