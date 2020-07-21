Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 689 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.