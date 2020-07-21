Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce $121.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.07 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

