Howard Capital Management Has $58.91 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,419,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

