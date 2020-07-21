HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $13.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.76 billion and the lowest is $13.36 billion. HP reported sales of $14.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $54.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $55.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.27 billion to $55.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

