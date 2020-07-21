Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will announce $199.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.89 million to $205.10 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $817.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.30 million to $844.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $830.16 million, with estimates ranging from $751.60 million to $873.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 211,982 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

