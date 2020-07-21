Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

