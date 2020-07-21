Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day moving average of $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $72,987,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

