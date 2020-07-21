Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUN stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

