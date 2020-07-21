Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

6/24/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

6/9/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$21.64 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$37.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

