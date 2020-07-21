Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INF. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 715 ($8.80) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 676 ($8.32).

Get Informa alerts:

LON INF opened at GBX 425 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 568.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a one year low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09). The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter acquired 362 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.14 ($2,214.05). Also, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($2,834.11). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,410.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.