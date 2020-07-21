InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

