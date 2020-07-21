Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 40.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 484,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 239.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

