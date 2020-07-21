Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $388.70 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $371.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.