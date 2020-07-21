Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance at approx $1.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

