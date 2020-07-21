Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were up 1.8% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $725.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $654.80 and last traded at $662.37, approximately 36,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 585,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.74.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.11.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,876 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.