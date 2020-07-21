Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of PJP stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

