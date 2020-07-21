Invesco Ltd. Acquires 16,567 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 3,170 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.