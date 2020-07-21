Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of SNDX opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.