Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of VirnetX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.58 million during the quarter.

In other VirnetX news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $65,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,585.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

