Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 36,046 Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 551,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atreca by 149.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,472 shares of company stock worth $1,922,123. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $422.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

