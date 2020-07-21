Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Covanta worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Covanta’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

