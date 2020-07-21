Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Endurance International Group worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $965,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

EIGI stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $856.75 million, a P/E ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $174,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

