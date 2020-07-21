Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

Shares of RNP opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.