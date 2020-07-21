Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Evolent Health worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 501,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

NYSE EVH opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.