Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE NNA opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.51). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

