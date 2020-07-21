Invesco Ltd. Buys 143,606 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Mallinckrodt worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

