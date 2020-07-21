Invesco Ltd. Buys 15,211 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.49% of Ring Energy worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,103,772 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,060,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 65,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

