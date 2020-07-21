Invesco Ltd. Buys 70,555 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Washington Prime Group worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 147.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 59,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WPG opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

