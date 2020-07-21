Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,594 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,234 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

