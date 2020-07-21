Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Kimball International worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimball International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 550,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kimball International by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kimball International by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBAL. BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

