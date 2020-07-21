Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of TETRA Technologies worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 967,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gina Luna purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,906.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,939.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

