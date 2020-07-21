Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 734.9% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 351,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

NYSE BNY opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

