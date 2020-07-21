Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,596 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,646. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

