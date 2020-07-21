Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 783,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

