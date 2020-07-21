Invesco Ltd. Has $563,000 Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

