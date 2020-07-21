Invesco Ltd. Has $577,000 Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 696,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $11,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6,111.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,664,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

TRUE opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

