Invesco Ltd. Has $618,000 Stock Position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $874.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

