Invesco Ltd. Has $625,000 Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of SBLK opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $603.32 million, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

