Invesco Ltd. Has $652,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

