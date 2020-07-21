Invesco Ltd. Has $660,000 Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 over the last ninety days. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

