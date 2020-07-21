Invesco Ltd. Invests $579,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.