Invesco Ltd. Invests $652,000 in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of XOMA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.16. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 102.32%. Analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.