Invesco Ltd. Purchases 108,839 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Entercom Communications worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 237.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

