Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,798 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EFSC stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

