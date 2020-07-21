Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OPY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

